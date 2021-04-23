“Häfele Discoveries” integral part of the industrial event interzum 2021 – Experience innovations digitally and locally

During the pandemic, Häfele is redefining the term “customer proximity” and is presenting a hybrid trade fair format called “Häfele Discoveries”, which will be an integral part of the interzum@home digital event which the organisers Koelnmesse are arranging between 4th and 7th May, 2021. For the first time since 1959, in 2021 Häfele will not be present with a trade fair booth in Cologne.

“Thanks to the constructive and continuous communication between the trade fair organiser and the exhibitors, it will be possible to clearly present the new products for 2021 to the industry, despite the pandemic. This is anything but self-evident in the current situation, and is evidence of the extraordinary cooperation which is taking place,” emphasises Sibylle Thierer, CEO, with praise.

The “Hafele Discoveries” Digital Platform for Interzum will showcase whats new and latest in product innovations from Hafele’s global assortment. In addition to this, for the very first time, Hafele will also display market-specific product innovations sold through their international subsidiaries and sales offices. This will be displayed through a “hot folder” section on the platform, giving customers an equal opportunity to see all innovations in Hafele’s global as well as market-specific local assortments.

You can also discover the Häfele innovations virtually on the Internet after the digital event from 4th – 7th May, 2021, and watch the live lectures recorded during the event or contact the specialist advisers via the video chat. (https://discoveries.hafele.com/)

The company is already indicating that it will return as a physical exhibitor at the interzum in Cologne in 2023 on the occasion of Häfele’s 100th birthday. The furniture fitting and light specialist from Nagold is aware that the digital world, however professional and innovative it is cannot replace the added value of personal encounters between customers and exhibitors. “When else do we have such a wonderful opportunity to talk to so many customers from all over the world in just a few days,” says the Häfele boss.

