Democratizing WiFi: CoastFi’s Hotspot Program Makes WiFi Accessible to IoT Devices While Providing Passive Income

The saying goes “cash is king”, but what about in the digital age? In 2021, Data is arguably the most essential asset to power businesses and households to carry out daily operations and functionality. Unfortunately for many, data is not easily accessible nor affordable; and with the rising cost of living, the gap between digital accessibility and income is widening. Dedicated to bridging this gap to ensure that data is accessible and affordable for all, CoastFi has developed a system to democratize data and WiFi for IoT devices while simultaneously providing everyday Americans with supplemental income for their participation.

CoastFi’s method is simple: everyday citizens can earn an extra $100 per year by hosting a CoastFi Hotspot that ‘rents’ a very small portion of their WiFi, that will be used to power the future of smart technology in their neighborhoods. Safe, secure, and unnoticeable throughout the year; the CoastFi Hotspot securely connects directly to each host’s WiFi network using the mobile app (CoastFi App – available for Android & iOS devices), without compromising speed and privacy.

Once set up, the Hotspot is placed at a window that has a clear line of sight to the outside, where the signal will be picked up by neighborhood smart devices without driving up electric expenses. Requiring zero maintenance throughout the year, this shared method supports dozens of local businesses and individuals in times where everyone needs a bit of a helping hand. In addition to the $100 passive income program, CoastFi has also integrated further incentives with their referral program.

“When I first heard my friend talking about CoastFi, I knew I had to be part of this. Earning money for installing a hotspot is as simple as it sounds. All I had to do was fill out a form to register and then install my hotspot. Just like that, I got my $100 payment! After being paid so quickly, I realized it would be silly not to refer friends and earn more.” – Jordan, Special Education Consultant, New York

By democratizing WiFi for Iot devices, CoastFi has created a purpose-driven system designed to share the wealth in more ways than one. Now everyday citizens are provided a means of harnessing supplemental income for a fraction of their WiFi while powering the everyday tasks of local businesses and individuals.

To learn more about CoastFi or apply to host a Hotspot, please visit: https://www.coastfi.com

About CoastFi

CoastFi is a BBB Accredited business founded in New York in 2019 that is building a nationwide, coast-to-coast network of LoRaWAN gateways to provide internet connection for Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices. CoastFi aims to provide Internet of Things coverage from Coast to Coast nationwide and be at the forefront of the IoT revolution. CoastFi acts as the affordable “antenna company” for local businesses, providing coverage for IoT devices, pulled from various Hotspot renters in the area. These WiFi renters are compensated $100 per year for hosting a CoastFi Hotspot and can continue to earn supplemental passive income for each referral.