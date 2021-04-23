Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates Achieves $49M Verdict for Girl in Birth-Related Medical Malpractice Case

The Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates, located at 9200 Sunset Blvd Suite 670, West Hollywood, CA, has achieved a $49 million verdict for a girl who now suffers mental retardation and cerebral palsy as a result of birth malpractice.

According to Dr. Fagel of the Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates, the medical malpractice situation took place when hospital staff noticed that the unborn girl’s heart rate was abnormal prior but failed to address it properly. For instance, the staff should have adjusted the position of the girl’s mother or administered appropriate medications, according to Dr. Fagel.

Dr. Bruce G. Fagel explained that because the staff did not alleviate the baby’s intolerance to the labor process, she experienced oxygen deprivation for an extended period of time. As a result, her fetal distress gradually worsened. When the baby was finally delivered, her heart rate and respiration rate were dangerously low. However, the nursing staff still did not summon a neonatologist for help right away; instead, they waited 35 minutes to contact the physician.

Due to the staff’s negligence, the girl currently suffers from severe mental retardation as well as cerebral palsy. In addition, she will require the care of an attendant long term and probably will never walk, according to Dr. Bruce G. Fagel.

Before the jury verdict was reached, the obstetrician involved in the medical malpractice case reached a $956,000 settlement with the girl’s family. However, the Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates still managed to prove the negligence of the nurses, which led to the verdict. Dr. Fagel said the staff failed to act according to the established standard of care for patients by not treating the girl’s birth complications and contacting the neonatologist right away. Had they done these two things, the baby might not have suffered injuries, or her injuries might have been minimized, according to Dr. Bruce G. Fagel.

