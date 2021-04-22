PM wishes Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has wished all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

In a tweet Shri Modi, said:

“Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal.”

Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

************

DS

(Release ID: 1713138)

Visitor Counter : 72





