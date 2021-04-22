Badung, Bali, 22nd April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Bali Villa Escapes Launched a new Singaporean Site, The Aussie Travel Business is expanding to Singapore

Sydney, Australia, Bali Villa Escapes today announced a new Singaporean site. The new site aims to help Singapore travellers with their Bali villa rentals.

“Singapore is a very interesting market for us and we wanted to provide a more personalised experience to our Singaporean Audience,” says Steven Waldberg, CEO at Bali Villa Escapes.

The new Singaporean Site was launched last month. For more information, visit HERE.

About Bali Villa Escapes: An Australian company helping travelers with their Bali villa rentals for more than 10 years.