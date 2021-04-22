Highland Beach, FL Physician Publishes Powerful Emotional Tale

The Maid, a new book by Robert Barros, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The Del Ray Family of Spain are royal and wealthy. However, their life of privilege comes at a cost after son Antonio falls in love with the beautiful Margarita, a servant living on his family’s vast estate. Their relationship blossoms from childhood friends to star-crossed lovers. Yet, as they become older, life becomes more complicated. Antonio, forced to marry his cousin to maintain the family bloodline, slowly gravitates away from Margarita, breaking her heart.

Filled with insight into Spanish culture, from birth to death, dueling and marriage, The Maid is a heartbreaking tale with a powerful lesson: anyone can rise up from the bottom, and those at the top can come crumbling down.

About the Author



Robert Lewis Barros, M.D., was born in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. He was brought to the U.S. as a child while his parents chased the American dream after being influenced by missionaries from the Seven Day Adventist Church. Through hard work and perseverance taught by his parents, Dr. Barros succeeded in becoming an ER physician, which provided valuable lessons in human behavior and the human spirit. Now retired in Santa Cruz, Dr. Barros was inspired to write by the natural beauty surrounding him. His imagination carried him to places he had never seen, filled with love, romance, and, at times, adversity.

The Maid is an 80-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7202-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-maid/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-maid/