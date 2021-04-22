DigitalFlyer: Community Business Token – Making Moves in the Alt Market!

Get your CBT tokens today and become part of this growing crypto community!

(Via ZEXPR) DigitalFlyer’s Community Business Token (CBT) is not just a marketplace or business listing. Instead, it is a platform that is funded, updated, and maintained by a business community and its business members.

CBT provides a transparent and stable trading platform for the benefit of both service and product providers and their customers. Presently, the platform anticipates that every one-man business, small and medium scale enterprise, and start-up will use its native CBT to carry out operations.

Strong Beginnings for CBT Community

The CBT project has already achieved some incredible feats. Its IEO started and ended in March 2021 on IndoEX in what was a successful event. Since the beginning of April 2021, the token is trading on four exchanges — Latoken, Bitsten, Coinsbit, and IndoEX, with the ability to stake and earn more CBT on both Coinsbit and Latoken, making the token an even more desirable purchase for 2021. Ongoing trading competitions featured on LAtoken and IndoEX respectively have already enticed the community with total prize funds exceeding 10M CBT tokens. The trading competitions run until the end of April 2021.

It is worthy to note that CBT started two years ago and since then, the platform has become fully operational with nearly 600 registered businesses, it has an ERC20 wallet, is set to establish NFTs with its artist community, and begin a trading competition.

The CBT project is meant for a wide range of community projects, including children schooling, community support, community health, and entrepreneurial skilling. Secondly, CBT is an extension of a growing business platform — DigitalFlyer. This means that it is not a future planned concept. Instead, it is an already established and growing community infrastructure. Most importantly, CBT has a referral bonus offering that gives a money-back guarantee option. That said, users have the opportunity to earn even before the CBT is closed. To gain complete details about the bonus offering, check out their Whitepaper.

With over 5000 individual CBT holders and a wealth-generating opportunity, DigitalFlyer has created a real gem of a token. The successful IEO and subsequent listing on exchanges is just a sign of what is to come. For now, users can keep enjoying the benefits of holding and trading CBT as new updates are anticipated. The platform also offers CBT loyalty tokens.

CBT Loyalty Tokens Explained

CBT is an ERC-20 token that can be traded, spent, or exchanged for fiat currency. How is this possible?

Phase 1:

Public members can purchase CBTs through ICO and upcoming ICOs, or on the aforementioned exchanges.

Business members can accept CBTs as a form of payment.

Holders of the CBT token can make transactions in CBT through the CBT wallet or any Ethereum trust wallet.

Phase 2:

Members will earn CBTs by making transactions on DigitalFlyer SA.

DigitalFlyer SA’s platform will be expanded Internationally in the coming months.

Now that CBT is listed on exchanges, holders will be able to trade CBTs like any other cryptocurrency.

To learn more about the CBT project, visit the links below.

