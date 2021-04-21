Art Shuttle Texas – California – Oregon Will Leave on April 22

The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has revealed the details of the upcoming art shuttle scheduled for April 22, 2021. The shuttle will start its route in Austin, Texas, and will go all along the West Coast, from California to Oregon. Art pick-ups and deliveries will be made in all major cities on the way to Portland, including Los Angeles and Sacramento. The Fine Art Shippers shuttle is designed to transport all kinds of art and antiques, from paintings and works on paper to vintage glass and chandeliers.

Fine Art Shippers is a family-owned and family-operated art logistics company that has been in the business since 1995. For over two decades, Fine Art Shippers has been providing professional art packing, art handling, art installation, custom art crating, and worldwide art shipping services. The company represents a dedicated team of expert art shippers proficient in handling all kinds of fine art and antiques, including items that are extremely fragile, highly valuable, uniquely shaped, and oversized. Fine Art Shippers serves art collectors, antique and fine art dealers, auction houses, art galleries, home decorating industry, museums, art organizations, and individuals in all parts of the United States. This becomes possible largely due to a well-established network of art shuttles running across the country.

The upcoming art shuttle announced by Fine Art Shippers will start its route in Texas. The art truck will visit Dallas, Houston, and Austin to pick up art that will then be delivered to California and Oregon. On April 22, the shuttle will leave Austin and go straight to Los Angeles where it will stay for several days. The team will visit various locations in the City of Angels, including Pacific Palisades, Encino, and Van Nuys, as well as Pasadena and other nearby cities. After leaving Los Angeles, Fine Art Shippers will go to Sacramento where the shuttle will make a stop to pick up and deliver fine art. The company can also visit the city’s suburbs if needed.

The final destination of the art shuttle on the West Coast is Portland in Oregon. Fine Art Shippers will stay there for some time to make the deliveries and pick up art pieces that need to be transported to the East Coast. From Oregon, the shuttle will go to New York City, with stops along the route, including in Bismarck, ND, Minneapolis, MN, Cleveland, OH, and Philadelphia, PA. For more details of the upcoming route, please contact Fine Art Shippers or request a free shipping quote online.

