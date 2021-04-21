Med-Challenger Releases Family Medicine Board Review for 2021

Med-Challenger is excited to announce the release of its 2021 Family Medicine Board Review. Challenger has built a respected reputation since 1991 for providing superior learning and assessment courses to clinical healthcare professionals around the globe.

Med-Challenger Family Medicine is intended for practitioners of Family Medicine or clinicians otherwise involved in the diagnosis and treatment of acute, emergent, or chronic medical problems. The objective of this continuing medical education program is to provide an interactive review of the knowledge base of acute care and primary care medicine as appropriate by medical specialty – providing a maximum of 252 AMA PRA Category 1 credits, and 252 AAFP Prescribed credits.

“Med-Challenger FM gives you the best family medicine content for ABFM exams and my practice. Even better, it stays useful for annual MOC requirements.” – Mary Arnold, MD

With over 3,000 updated and curated questions, Med-Challenger’s Family Medicine Board Review is the only review available to include both American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) blueprint-based study, as well as updated content from each Knowledge Self-Assessment (KSA). The adaptive learning and prescriptive learning features help guide you in your study, identifying weak and strong areas.

Our updated review for 2021 includes additional material for each of the ABFM topic areas, including:

Allergy and Immunology

Cardiovascular Disease

Child and Adolescent Care

Infectious Disease

Women’s Health and Maternity Care

And more!

Med-Challenger offers different levels of study subscriptions, ranging from initial certification, to products that cover all AAFP prescribed credit requirements, state licensing required topics, and annual MOC topical reviews by practicing Family Medicine physicians. See more at https://www.challengercme.com/family-medicine-board-review/.

Membership in Med-Challenger’s Family Medicine PRO subscription service provides physicians with constantly updated MOC and ABFM review courses and everything a Family Medicine physician needs to maintain American Board of Family Medicine certification and state licensure CME requirements.

Contact Marketing Director (901) 762-8425 marketing@chall.com

About Challenger Corporation Challenger Corporation is a provider of medical education, review and assessment tools for physicians, physician assistants, and nursing professions, including leading residencies, nursing schools, and medical schools world-wide.

