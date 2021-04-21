Nicholas Pension Consultants (NPC) featured in newsletter by leading 401(k) plan software provider

While its industry and core business model remains strong, managing Nicholas Pension Consultants has required significant adaptation over the years. In an interview with Pension Pro, CEO Nick Nicholas describes the challenges that come with leading a growing company in this complicated industry. Nick describes the necessity of integrating technology into culture, balancing a partially-remote workforce, and growing internal leaders into coaches versus simply managers.

Renee Conner, founder and CEO of PensionPro, explained why Nicholas Pension Consultants was selected to be featured in their newsletter. “Nicholas Pension Consultants were a very thoughtful adopter of PensionPro. By putting company culture at the heart of their digital transformation, they stood out at PensionPro as an industry leader that we could learn from to make our product even better.”

Nick has a clear understanding on the critical nature of digital transformation. “Keeping up with technology is not just something we have to do; it is part of our culture now.”

To see the full article, please reference this Pension Pro link – https://pensionpro.com/news-and-events/ppom/pensionpro-of-the-month-nicholas-pension-consultants/.

About Nicholas Pension Consultants

Nicholas Pension Consultants specializes in quality retirement plan administration with local service at a reasonable cost. They are a third party pension administration and consulting firm that does not handle any investments or insurance. They offer flexibility through individually designed plans and the freedom to choose investments.