Pro Disc golfer Leah Tsinajinnie signs new sponsorship with E.R.I.C. to promote cancer recognition and alternative therapies

Jim Gerencser, owner of the Dallas Roughnecks, said I met Leah at an E.R.I.C. clinic and noticed that she was one of the most amazing coaches Id seen with the kids. We cant be more excited to have her promote this worthy cause.

Since Leah has already been involved in E.R.I.C. activities since 2015, it made perfect sense to ask her to help promote our newest cancer tool. Most everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way. Using her name and recognition to help spread hope and education is a high honor.

