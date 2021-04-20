iNextrix Launched Partnership Program

As per the shared details, any business that wants to add more products and IT services to its offering list or a consultant or individual that wants to earn more by selling more IT products and services can join this partnership and affiliation program. There are no prerequisites to become a partner of the company, but having some knowledge of IT products or services can be a plus point. Knowing the IT sector can help partners of iNextrix to learn the products and other IT services offered by iNextrix quickly.

The spokesperson of the company announced that the partners of iNextrix can market and sell all products, solutions, and services of the company. However, the company put more emphasis on its one of the most popular products, iCallify: intelligent call center software.

About iCallify



It is an intelligent call center solution offered by iNextrix. It is a proprietary product. It has an array of features, which are developed using smart algorithms and cutting edge technologies. It supports omnichannel communication and the integration of different APIs. It also obeys global telecom rules and major telecom legislation in the known countries. It is a flexible, scalable, and customizable solution. The company continuously adds more advanced and innovative features to this call center solution to empower its users. As per the shared details, iCallify is one of the most advanced and competitive call center solutions available in the market.

We have multiple products, solutions, and services and our partners can sell each of them. Our intelligent call center software is very much popular among worldwide users, so we encourage people to focus more on that. There is a huge and ever increasing demand for call center solutions with intelligent features and we have the one, so we emphasize focusing on that. We are going to pass warm leads to our partners, so they can convert and earn more. A majority of leads we receive are of intelligent call center solution, so focusing on that can benefit our partners more as we can also give them more opportunities, shared the spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the company has launched a webpage, which is available in the English language. This webpage provides all the details related to becoming a partner or an affiliate of the company with all the details. You can also visit this webpage to explore more information, here https://inextrix.com/become-our-official-partner-affiliate/

