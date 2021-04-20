Model Jaya Thakur is all set for her debut in front of cameras

Jaya Thakur is going to shoot in Short Film- “Khudara bus ab band bhi kr yeh tamasha” written and Directed by Kamal Cheema. This will be a very interesting short film for an international film festival. Jaya Thakur is all set for her debut in front of cameras and it will be really interesting to watch her onscreen in her upcoming projects.

Today, we are talking about Jaya Thakur, a passionate Actor, Model and internet Influencer. Jaya Thakur is born in Mumbai— Dream City.Her father name is Late Mr Hemraj Thakur. and mother is Late Sudesh Thakur .She lost her parents.Jaya Thakur is a young and talented actor & Model. She was born and brought up in Mumbai. She recently shifted to Chandigarh for her Career. Jaya participated in a three-day workshop conducted by Acting School of India in association with Natya Shastra. Jaya was the last person to get admission to the workshop. She says, “I was very nervous on the first day of the workshop, but when sir entered, his positive aura made me calm. She is very sarcastic at times but, in an encouraging way.” She added by saying, “I think when I went to the class, I was Zero, but after attending the three days’ workshop, I felt very confident and better.”Jaya Thakur recently done magazine cover page shoot with MR Sunny Verma Prostudio79 Ludhiana for magazine Hello Punjab .Jaya Thakur is an international certified Nail artist and trained many people. She said her Brother Mr Jitender Thakur is her strength and backbone. She got the title “Best Smile in beauty pageant” in 2019 and she also received the certificate of Gym Personal Trainer. Jaya Thakur is a fitness freak and doesn’t cheat on it.Her height is 5.8 inches tall, Very fair with a beautiful smile always on her face with beautiful dimples .Jaya Thakur is a perfume lover. She has a big collection of Perfumes and purses .She is quite fashionable and choosy in fashion. She Said in her recent interview Miss Kamal Cheema Is her mentor in this industry. Her best friend is Rimmi & Pooja .Her favourite Colours r red and black .She is a pampered child .She wants to make her career in Bollywood And pollywood .She is currently dating her career. She is not just a Model and sarcastic queen but also a role model for all the youth out there in the pursuit of their dreams. From her determination and dedication, Jaya Thakur fuelled her talent in various directions like Bhangra.Coaching.Fitness and modelling .Jaya will be recognized as the divine Model of the modelling industry across the entire civilization.Jaya Thakur is all set to play a role of a college girl in her upcoming movie set to hit screen as her debut in Kamal Cheema Production House as lead actress.

Jaya Thakur is Going to do back-to-back fashion shows and Beauty Pageant in Punjab- Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Muktsar. As Chief Guest and Judgement She used to always dream of walking on Ramp As far as Jaya Thakur really got inspired to shoot portfolios from well-known Photographers.