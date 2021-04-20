Oldest Pawn Shop in San Fernando Valley Continues to Evolve to Meet Customer Needs

1888PressRelease – Traders Loan & Jewelry additions to core business designed to further serve the community.

RESEDA, Calif. – Traders Loan & Jewelry was founded in 1954 in the San Fernando Valley, offering short-term pawn loans for people who may not have a bank account, can’t get a traditional loan or don’t want to pay bank fees. Over the years, the business has continued to reinvent itself and today offers a range of services to better meet the needs of the community.

While Traders Loan & Jewelry’s core business remains to loan individuals’ money for their collateral, providing cash in a minute, the store also buys and sells a variety of items including:

Jewelry: New, pre-owned, and custom-made jewelry, including watches, precious gems, and engagement and wedding rings, is available for sale at a fraction of retail costs.

Firearms and ammo

Tools

Musical instruments

Antiques

Coins

and more.

The store can also repair jewelry and watches with its highly skilled, in-house jeweler. They even offer free appraisals for people that want to find out the value of an item before they pawn or sell it.

Traders Loan & Jewelry has been in business since 1954.

“The greatest part of our job is being able to help individuals when they need us,” said Traders Loan & Jewelry Chief Executive Officer Diane Taylor. “As a pawn shop, we play an important role in the community by serving as ‘the people’s bank’ for customers at every socio-economic level, every day. To meet the changing needs of customers in the area, we now have even more offerings, providing the same level of quality customer service that’s defined us from the beginning.”

Traders Loan & Jewelry is located at 18505 Sherman Way in Reseda. Visit TradersLoanandJewelry.com or call 818.345.8696 for more information.

ABOUT TRADERS LOAN & JEWELRY— Traders Loan & Jewelry is the oldest pawnshop in the San Fernando Valley, serving clients for over 60 years with honesty, professionalism, and a friendly attitude. Traders Loan & Jewelry grants loans against collateral, offers onsite appraisals, sells new and pre-owned merchandise, designs and creates custom jewelry, and repairs watches and jewelry.

Visit TradersLoanandJewelry.com or call 818.345.8696 for more information.