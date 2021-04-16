Xaloy names three to management team

Xaloy, a leading manufacturer of plasticizing components for injection and extrusion machinery in the global plastic processing industry, has named three people to key management positions.

Chris Shelton is the new vice president of global operations; Trudy Cheney, the new global human resources director; and Kevin Daniel, the new global information technology director.

Shelton joins Xaloy from Pacific Press Holdings, where he was president and CEO. He held similar positions in other manufacturing organizations, providing transformational leadership through expertise in Lean manufacturing, root-cause analysis and operational excellence.

He earned his bachelors degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and his MBA from the University of Phoenix. His certifications include Six Sigma Black Belt, Machinist and Machine Repairman. At Xaloy, Shelton will lead all aspects of the manufacturing operations.

Cheney comes to Xaloy from Schneller LLC (Kent, Ohio) and Bruce Aerospace (Dayton, Nev.) where she was the HR director for these two aerospace manufacturing companies. She was a member of the leadership team and was responsible for the human resources function for multiple sites in the U.S., Singapore and France. She earned her bachelors degree in business management, with a concentration in organizational management from Malone University, with continuing education in a variety of business and human resources related programs over the years.

Daniel, who worked at Xaloy for eight years supporting the Dynamics AX system, rejoins the company after experience at Aras Corporation, as lead architect with Hobart Service, and as enterprise architect with A.O. Smith Electrical Products Co. Altogether, he brings more than 20 years of expertise to his role at Xaloy.

About Xaloy:

Founded in 1929, Xaloy LLC is a global leader in high-performance machinery components and equipment for the plastics industry. Xaloy has one of the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, world-class manufacturing capabilities and a global sales and customer support team… Xaloys deep technological and engineering expertise has helped improve quality and throughput for plastics processors. Among the companys accomplishments is inventing the first tungsten carbide barrel to withstand extreme wear and corrosive environments.

