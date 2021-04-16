Xaloy Launches New Website

After months of planning and hard work, Xaloy, a leading manufacturer of plasticizing components for injection and extrusion machinery in the global plastic processing industry, has launched its new website.

You can find it here: https://xaloy.com/

The new website has a fresh, modern look and will give customers the ability to learn about individual products in the companys wide range of feed screws, barrels and front-end components, their various applications and get help with custom design solutions for their manufacturing needs.

Xaloy is a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance machinery components for the plastics industry. Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about the products available for their manufacturing needs, said Kamal Tiwari, Xaloy CEO and managing partner at the Chicago-based Altair Investments Inc., which acquired the company in February from Nordson Corp. We hope visitors find the new website enlightening and eye-catching. We worked to make sure it contains essential information to assist our clients with their commercial needs.

Xaloy will be updating the content with helpful information, company brochures and announcements as well as client achievements.

About Xaloy:

Founded in 1929, Xaloy LLC is a global leader in high-performance machinery components and equipment for the plastics industry. Xaloy has one of the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, world-class manufacturing capabilities and a global sales and customer support team… Xaloys deep technological and engineering expertise has helped improve quality and throughput for plastics processors. Among the companys accomplishments is inventing the first tungsten carbide barrel to withstand extreme wear and corrosive environments.



