Canada – Government of Canada and Government of Prince Edward Island to announce new initiative for hog producers

Charlottetown, PE – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, together with the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Agriculture and Land, will announce a new initiative to assist hog producers affected by processing shut downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Date



April 16, 2021



Time

2:30 p.m. (Atlantic Daylight Time)

Participation information

Access by videoconference: https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=mfa6c152d71b30aebee7b936d58f97a67

Conference number: 129 459 4114

Access code: 4JHz584EKZ*

*** The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not affect the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select “use computer audio” when opening the meeting in the application. ***

Access with telephone line

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.

For more information

Jean-Sébastien Comeau

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

jean-sebastien.comeau@canada.ca

343-549-2326

Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972

aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Ron Ryder

Communications Officer

Prince Edward Island Department of Agriculture and Land

Charlottetown, PE

902-314-6367

rrryder@gov.pe.ca