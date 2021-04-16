Canada – Government of Canada and Government of Prince Edward Island to announce new initiative for hog producers

Charlottetown, PE – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, together with the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Agriculture and Land, will announce a new initiative to assist hog producers affected by processing shut downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
