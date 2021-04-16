Wanderword announces partnership with inXile to bring Bard’s Tale to your Voice Device

The Bards Tale is one of the most iconic fantasy games ever made. The games history goes all the way back to 1985, where it blew players away with some of the first ever 3D graphics and complex facial animations. The original Bards Tale was very successful, becoming the best-selling computer RPG of the 1980s with close to half a million copies sold. You can still see direct signs of the massive influence of The Bards Tale when looking at any number of modern AAA titles.

There are shining parallels between the roots of the video game industry in 1985, and the roots of the interactive audio industry in 2021. As we at Wanderword take aim to make an impact on the burgeoning interactive audio landscape, we hope to embody the same creative spirit and inventive vision that Brian Fargo showed in helping to create The Bards Tale.

The Bards Tale was a series of games that embraced an early medium and entertained a generation. Im excited to see Wanderword take the beloved franchise into the new medium of audio and voice recognition games. The Bards Tale world was a deeper experience thanks to our many hours spent reading the great fantasy novels, it makes sense to reconnect with the storytelling we do in our minds. I am confident they are the right partner to make this version of Bards Tale a truly unique interactive audio experience. Brian Fargo, InXile entertainment.

With many of us having played through the cult classics back in the day, its an absolute privilege to shoulder the responsibility of taking the game series to a brand new platform. Henrik Lindfors, Lead Designer, Wanderword.

Wanderword is defining the Interactive Audio Entertainment Industry. With our tech platform Fabula we are enabling storytellers to create their own interactive audio stories, Polar Night Studio is pushing the boundaries with cutting edge productions & our inspiration hub Poptale is guiding the active listeners to best practice and unique experiences.

Read more about www.wanderword.net and our community www.poptale.com

And of course: https://www.inxile-entertainment.com/

