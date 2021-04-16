Beth Chernick Joins the A Team as Solutions Manager

NEW YORK, NY, April 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The A Team, a top national outsourced accounting firm headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce the addition of Beth Chernick as Solutions Manager.

“As the newest member of our management staff, Beth will focus on client care and solutions,” says Founder and CEO Tedd Drattell. “I’m confident she will prove to be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our business and expand our client base.”

Before joining The A Team, Beth spent more than 17 years helping entrepreneurs to reach their full potential as Manager of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization New York chapter. In her new role, she’ll oversee each aspect of the A Team’s client engagements, from inception through implementation and post-implementation, developing solutions along the way to support the success of every collaboration. Beth will also spearhead in-house solutions including The A Team’s mentorship, “Culture Club” and all-staff learning programs.

A graduate of Rowan University, Beth is a “people person” who is skilled at both project and process management. Beth is a team player and strives to always help others. She is inspired by the entrepreneurial mindset.

“I am so excited to be joining one of the country’s top outsourced accounting firms,” Beth says. “By putting my skills and talents to work for the benefit of our clients, I’m confident I can help position The A Team for even greater success, now and well into the future.”

About the A Team

The A Team provides the expert accounting and financial advice that companies need to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive business climate. No matter their stage of growth, we help our clients fill gaps at every level, from the backroom to the board room.

As a top national outsourced accounting firm headquartered in New York City, the A Team boasts a vast network of valuable resources to meet any business need, no matter a company’s size or industry. The A Team also offers accounting technology and recruiting support and invites clients to combine specific services from all three of its divisions – accounting consulting, accounting technology, and recruiting — to craft the ideal engagement for their unique needs and circumstances.

The success of your business is important to us. Focus on what you do best while working with The A Team to handle the rest.