Gatsbys Favourite Things by Georgina Fallstrom is published by Grosvenor House

The second book in the entertaining Gatsby series

About the Book:



All new mis(!)adventures involving Gatsby, the loveable dog, driven by his insatiable need for shenanigans and desire for shoe consumption. Aimed at preschoolers, enjoyed by adults.

In this book are the secrets to all the wonderful things in life that make your favourite silly spaniel – Gatsby – wag his little tail. Some of them will surprise you!

About the Author:



Georgina Fallstrom is the mother of two playful little boys, and owner of a rather rambunctious spaniel. She finds the time to write books for preschoolers between picking up half-chewed toys (sometimes childrens, sometimes dogs), and singing the wheels on the bus for the 78th time that day. She lives in the leafy suburbs of Hampton Court, where her long-suffering husband, Max, has been forced into owning his first pair of wellies and brushing up on his knowledge of all things Henry VIII. Georgina used to be proud owner of an extensive shoe collection, but now has an impressive assortment of only left or only right shoes, the rest having been torn to shreds by a certain canine. She actually wanted a Labrador, but there you go.

Excerpt from the book:



Gatsby also loves swimming. He jumps into the water with a loud splash, and paddles around to get cool. This is a clever idea in the summer when its hot, but not so smart when its winter – brrr!

Gatsbys Favourite Things by Georgina Fallstrom is available in paperback from Amazon at:

Press/Media Contact Details:



Darin Jewell (Georgina Fallstroms literary agent)



Managing Director



The Inspira Group Literary Agency



darin ( @ ) theinspiragroup dot com



tel. UK +208 292 5163

###