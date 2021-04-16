Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “Mysterious Liaison” by Anne-Marie Sassoli

About Mysterious Liaison:

Anna and Sandy are very long-standing friends, who used to work together, many years ago. They decide to go on a short holiday for the purpose of catching up with old times and having a relaxing break, when they are caught up in a very dangerous situation, after having witnessed some unusual behavior by a mysterious stranger.

The plot quickly escalates, along with the terrifying adventures and ordeals, which the two girls find themselves in, and would never have envisaged encountering in a sleepy, seaside town in Devon and the Cathedral City of Salisbury.

Tag along with Anna and Sandy in this fast-moving murder mystery, which could happen not a million miles away from anyone’s home town!

Mysterious Liaison is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 116 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941366

Dimensions: 12.7 x 0.7 x 20.3 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08ZSKJWTX

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MYSLIAISON

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About the Author

Anne-Marie Sassoli was born and grew up in the Cathedral City of Salisbury in Wiltshire, UK. Her Father was a musician and her Mother worked in the family business; she also loved writing and taught Anne-Marie how to appreciate the written word, how to write stories and compose poetry.

Anne-Marie attended drama school and passed many speech and drama exams and was asked to go to London to become a speech and drama teacher. Unfortunately, her parents could not afford to send her.

Instead, she went to secondary school and then on to Business College.

Anne-Marie has always written poems, stories and articles and when work and home commitments allowed, she published her first book, Go Back For Love, in 2019.

Anne-Marie’s hobbies include writing and reading books, singing, music, and cruising! She adores Italy and goes there whenever possible with her Italian husband and her family.

About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency