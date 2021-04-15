SouthEast IT Successfully Prepares Companies Emerging From Lockdown and Work-From-Home Mandates

“SouthEast IT understands the major challenges of moving between in-person and work-from-home situations and is prepared to customise IT and technology management plans according to fluid directives – Chris Clark, Owner of SouthEast IT

For over a year, businesses throughout Australia have spent time coming to terms with big changes. One of these significant shifts for many operations has been the change to working from home. But now, businesses that recently tackled these challenges have to cope with yet another change  returning their employees to the office.



SouthEast IT has a reputation for helping businesses integrate new technologies and systems into their operations with ease, and now they have launched initiatives to help companies manage returning their employees to an in-person work setting or maintaining a hybrid approach. Some of these solutions include VoIP services, managed IT services, cloud services (including Microsoft 365 integrations), and many others.



In response to this new focus on helping businesses, Chris Clark, owner of SouthEast IT, remarked, Since the current pandemic situation is always shifting, SouthEast IT is prepared to help businesses adapt as they transition to having more employees in the office or reducing their in-person workforce as local mandates allow. SouthEast IT understands the major challenges of moving between in-person and work-from-home situations and is prepared to customise IT and technology management plans according to fluid directives.



An IT partner for challenging times, SouthEast IT is ready to help any business manage their IT needs as cloud services, connectivity, and proper data storage have become increasingly important. Visit https://southeastit.com.au now to learn more.



About SouthEast IT

SouthEast IT has over 30 years of combined IT experience providing small and medium-sized businesses with comprehensive IT solutions. As certified MYOB and 3CX partners and Microsoft Small Business Specialists, SouthEast IT can easily integrate a wide range of IT solutions based on any companys technological and operational goals.

