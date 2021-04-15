Canada – Minister Vandal to announce support for high-speed Internet in the Northwest Territories

Ottawa, Ontario
The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will announce federal investments to improve high-speed Internet access in the Northwest Territories. A media availability will follow.
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. (MT)
Location:
Zoom – please contact Marcus Miller (marcus.miller@canada.ca) to register and receive login information.
Marie-Pier Baril
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
613-295-8123
Marie-Pier.Baril@cfc-swc.gc.ca