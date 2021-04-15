Hong Kong – Woman sentenced for breaching compulsory quarantine order

Woman sentenced for breaching compulsory quarantine order *********************************************************



A 36-year-old woman was fined $3,000 by the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts today (April 14) for violating the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation (Cap. 599C) (the Regulation).

The woman was earlier issued a compulsory quarantine order stating that she must conduct quarantine at home for 14 days. Before the expiry of the quarantine order, she left the place of quarantine on March 14, 2020, without reasonable excuse nor permission given by an authorised officer and was stopped by an immigration officer at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point. She was charged with contravening sections 8(1) and 8(5) of the Regulation and was fined $3,000 by the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts today.

Breaching a quarantine order is a criminal offence and offenders are subject to a maximum fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for six months. A spokesman for the Department of Health said the sentence sends a clear message to the community that breaching a compulsory quarantine order is a criminal offence that the Government will not tolerate, and solemnly reminded the public to comply with the regulations. As of today, a total of 124 persons have been convicted by the courts for breaching compulsory quarantine orders and have received sentences including immediate imprisonment for up to 14 weeks or a fine of up to $15,000. The spokesman reiterated that resolute actions will be taken against anyone who has breached the relevant regulations.