Hong Kong – HKSAR government clarifies eligibility of Principal Official, specified officer, or civil servant to be registered as ex-officio member of Election Committee

HKSAR government clarifies eligibility of Principal Official, specified officer, or civil servant to be registered as ex-officio member of Election Committee



The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today (April 14) clarifies the eligibility of Principal Official, specified officer, or any other civil servant who is holding specified office in his official capacity to be registered as ex-officio member of the Election Committee as follows:



Pursuant to the proposed amendments to section 5L of the Schedule to Chief Executive Election Ordinance (Cap. 569) under the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 (the Bill), a person is ineligible to be registered as an ex-officio member of the Election Committee if: he is (1) a Principal Official of the Government, (2) a directorate officer of the Government, (3) an administrative officer of the Government, (4) an information officer of the Government, (5) a police officer, or (6) any other civil servant who is holding a specified office in his official capacity. Under such circumstances, the specified persons may designate another person (the designated person) who is holding an office in a relevant body to be registered as the ex-officio member. The validity of the designated person’s registration will also need to be determined by the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee. Hence, the relevant media report which states that certain Government officials will be registered as ex-officio members of the Election Committee by virtue of holding certain specified office was inconsistent with the proposal put forth in the Bill.

