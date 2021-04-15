Canada – Governments of Canada and Quebec to announce a major investment in transit at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, the Government Leader in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, and Quebec’s Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Ms. Chantal Rouleau, will hold a joint virtual news conference tomorrow to announce a new investment in infrastructure to better connect the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport to the City of Montréal

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, the Government Leader in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, and Quebec’s Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Ms. Chantal Rouleau, will hold a joint virtual news conference tomorrow to announce a new investment in infrastructure to better connect the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport to the City of Montréal.

They will be joined for this announcement by the Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Mr. Ehren Cory, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aéroports de Montréal, Mr. Philippe Rainville, and the Mayor of the City of Montréal, Ms. Valérie Plante.

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT

Location: By teleconference, at:

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153

Participant passcode: 2624597#

Allison St-Jean

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport, Ottawa

allison.st-jean@tc.gc.ca