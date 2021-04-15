Canada – Media Advisory – Lower Post, British Columbia

Members of the media are invited to join a virtual event regarding an important infrastructure announcement in Lower Post.

Lower Post, British Columbia, April 14, 2021—Members of the media are invited to join a virtual event regarding an important infrastructure announcement in Lower Post. This event will take place in the presence of:

Deputy Chief Harlan Schilling of Daylu Dena Council

John D. Ward, Spokesperson, Taku River Tlingit First Nation

Chad Norman Day, President of Tahltan Central Government

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia

The Honourable Murray Rankin, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation



Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. PDT

Livestream: https://youtu.be/BdUpZVUN5bs

For more information, please contact:

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

Chantalle.Aubertin@canada.ca

Lindsay Byers

Press Secretary

Deputy Communications Director

Office of the Premier of British Columbia

Lindsay.Byers@gov.bc.ca

Cale Cowan

Media Relations

B.C. Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

250-356-7324

Cale.Cowan@gov.bc.ca

Katie Robertson

Daylu Dena Council

Daylu Dena Council Community Development Coordinator

250-682-5941

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Web: Infrastructure Canada