Members of the media are invited to join a virtual event regarding an important infrastructure announcement in Lower Post.
Lower Post, British Columbia, April 14, 2021—Members of the media are invited to join a virtual event regarding an important infrastructure announcement in Lower Post. This event will take place in the presence of:
Deputy Chief Harlan Schilling of Daylu Dena Council
John D. Ward, Spokesperson, Taku River Tlingit First Nation
Chad Norman Day, President of Tahltan Central Government
The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada
The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia
The Honourable Murray Rankin, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. PDT
Livestream: https://youtu.be/BdUpZVUN5bs
For more information, please contact:
Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-941-0660
Chantalle.Aubertin@canada.ca
Lindsay Byers
Press Secretary
Deputy Communications Director
Office of the Premier of British Columbia
Lindsay.Byers@gov.bc.ca
Cale Cowan
Media Relations
B.C. Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
250-356-7324
Cale.Cowan@gov.bc.ca
Katie Robertson
Daylu Dena Council
Daylu Dena Council Community Development Coordinator
250-682-5941
Media Relations
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada