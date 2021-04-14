The Lego Group Again Ranked as the World’s Most Reputable Company

The RepTrak Company released the annual Global RepTrak®100 survey, ranking the LEGO Group as the most highly regarded company in the world when it comes to corporate reputation for the second year running.

Chief Executive Officer of the LEGO Group, Niels B. Christiansen, commented on the results:

Im very proud of everyone at the LEGO Group who contributed to us being recognised as the most reputable company for the second year in a row. During a difficult year we prioritized doing whats right and lived our values. We supported those in need and inspired children and families through play. Being able to have a positive impact on society motivates us every day.

The Global RepTrak®100 study developed by The RepTrak Company measures the corporate reputation of 100 companies by asking the public in 15 countries questions about the emotional appeal of each company. The study scores the companies on seven dimensions: Products & Services, Innovation, Workplace, Governance, Citizenship, Leadership and Performance.