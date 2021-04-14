Unlocking Peace Through God’s Word



About the Author

Keith E. Jackson, MFT, a Christian Author Award winner 2015, received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Arizona. After graduating he played in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers. After his career ended in the NFL, he was employed with the San Diego County Probation and Sheriffs department for 28 years. After retiring from the Sheriffs Department he received his Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology from Southern California Bible College and Seminary. He is currently licensed as a Marriage and Family Therapist in the State of California. He is also the founder of One Last Chance outreach, which provides biblically-based counseling in Portland, Oregon.

