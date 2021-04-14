Pahrump, NV Author Published Second Novel in Sci-Fi Saga

Larkin’s Extended Adventures, a new book by Dick Willey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Taking place on a different planet than what we are so familiar with, the journey of Larkin’s Extended Adventures is a story of hard work by common people who make the best out of what they have. Creating a money-less society where everyone is equal, based on hard work and mutual respect, Dick Willey gives us a new take on society in a new giant melting pot.

About the Author



Dick Willey is involved in the following associations:



VFW Pahrump, NV Post 10054



VFW Cooties Pahrump, NV PT 5



AMVETS at Large, NV



Free Masons Pahrump, NV Lodge 54



Shriners Las Vegas, NV Zelzah Temple



Beer Can Collectors Fenton, MO

Larkin's Extended Adventures is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4049-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.