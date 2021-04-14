Scottsdale, AZ Businessman & Author Publishes Autobiography

Vincent C. Guess: Autobiography and History of ICM, CMII, and IPE, a new book by Vincent C. Guess, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

From the author: “Jobs are to be done right the first time and every time. When results Do not conform, we look for causes. Lesson learned: When information is clear, concise and valid, conforming results are the norm. An organization’s workforce is comprised of information creators and information users. To achieve the highest levels of information integrity, creators and users must work as teams.

CMII is a process that accommodates change and keeps information clear, concise and valid. Each document is co-owned by its assigned creator and one or more designated users. With CMII, each work flow is jointly owned by its 3-member team of creators and users. I am pleased to acknowledge that CMII-certified graduates are highly proficient in these matters.”

From the author: “The first half of this autobiography covers my experiences and lessons learned from 1934 to 1986. The second half is about the company that I founded in 1986 and the excitement that was created in the configuration management (CM) profession.

Thanks to break-through methods discovered in my first four jobs after college, I founded a company to continue advancing the state-of-the art and teach my improved techniques to practitioners. I gave my advanced CM process a name: CMII (2). Most organizations were struggling with schedule, quality and cost problems and we were all looking for solutions. I found them where no one else was looking  in the domain of configuration management. From 1986 through 2016, over 10,000 configuration management and quality assurance (QA) professionals from industry and government agencies around the world completed my training. They continue to be on the leading edge of innovation within their respective environments. A major purpose of this autobiography is to clarify the differences between traditional CM and CMII and reinvigorate the CMII movement. Students pursuing CM training must choose between the two. This book serves to help them make that choice.”

