Canada – Media Advisory – Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador

Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 13, 2021—Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding public and road infrastructure with Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.

Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. NDT

Event URL: Please contact Emily-Jane Gillingham at EmilyJaneGillingham@gov.nl.ca to register and receive a link to the Zoom virtual event.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovNL

Marie-Pier Baril

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

613-295-8123

marie-pier.baril@cfc-swc.gc.ca

Emily-Jane Gillingham

Communications Officer

Transportation and Infrastructure

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

709-730-4607

EmilyJaneGillingham@gov.nl.ca