Canada – The Government of Canada and the City of Toronto to announce funding for safer supply projects in Toronto

Media advisory
April 13, 2021, Toronto, ON – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will join John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, to announce funding for projects that support people living with opioid use disorder in Toronto.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement. Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Date
April 14, 2021
Time
9:00 AM EDT
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/61916292102
Passcode: 595998
Media Inquiries:
Cole Davidson
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health
613-957-0200
Media Relations
Health Canada
613-957-2983
hc.media.sc@canada.ca
Toronto Public Health
Media Relations
tphmedia@toronto.ca