Canada – The Government of Canada and the City of Toronto to announce funding for safer supply projects in Toronto

April 13, 2021, Toronto, ON – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will join John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, to announce funding for projects that support people living with opioid use disorder in Toronto.

April 14, 2021

9:00 AM EDT

