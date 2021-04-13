Udit Kapoor Author of Book Stress to Happiness: 3 Magical Ways of Meditation for Quick Stress Relief receives coveted Book Excellence Award

Founded in Toronto, Ontario, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design, and overall market appeal. Previous Winners and Finalists of the Book Excellence Awards garnered attention from film producers, received distribution in bookstores, and increased their visibility and media attention.

“I am delighted and honored to have my book, Stress to Happiness: 3 Magical Ways of Meditation for Quick Stress Relief awarded a finalist medal in the Men’s Health category of the Book Excellence Awards in 2021.To have my work recognized and validated by such a prestigious international organization means a great deal to me personally. Thank you to all my readers, fans, and relatives for their love and support. A special thank to the Book Excellence award team for honoring me this way.” says Udit Kapoor.

“Someone approaches a self-help book when they are facing a problem and they want to learn something valuable for immediate action. It is common knowledge that reading a long book itself is a feeling of burden.” Which is why Udit Kapoor has put so much information in just 75 pages. A short, practical, and to the point self-help book. Stress to Happiness: 3 Magical Ways of Meditation for Quick Stress Relief is about How to live a stress free life through innovative and actionable methods of meditation that really work.

Kapoor gives readers insight into, what actually is stress; can you be addicted to stress; how the Fight or Flight response works; how to Meditate while working at your office; unique breathing body meditation and much more. Not all stress is bad for us and indeed some is useful, but it’s when it becomes too much that we seek help to alleviate its effects, this is exactly what Stress to Happiness can do for you.

For a decade Kapoor has studied meditation in a quest to better his life. He wanted to remove the stress of life so he could find greater happiness. With the study of proper breathing techniques, he began his journey and now he’s able to teach you all he learned along the way.

The book Stress to Happiness is a three times amazon bestseller in various categories. Apart from book Excellence award 2021, Kapoor was honored with “Best Motivational Author Award” from Aaghaaz 2k20, “Voice of Indian literature” for esteemed contribution in literature domain in India from Ne8x Litfest 2019 & Literatures Light Group India named Kapoor as one of the “Top 100 Indian Debut Authors” in 2019.

About the Author

Udit Kapoor is an engineer, businessman & freelance writer. He is businessman by day and a writer by night. His personal experience of defeating mental stress and depression encouraged him to write a book on the subject. Stress to Happiness is his first book published by Kindle Direct Publishing, Bigfoot Publication India and Lulu Publication. The book is available in German, French and Italian Languages exclusively on Amazon. Meditation for Effortless Sleep is his second eBook with kindle.

Presently, he is evaluating various factors affecting human happiness, and in the near future; this may take the shape of a valuable book of remedies.

About the Book Excellence Awards

Founded in Toronto, Canada, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal. Previous Winners and Finalists of the Book Excellence Awards have been New York Times’ best-sellers, spoken at the United Nations and TEDx, and have had their books optioned by movie studios. To learn more, visit: Click Here.