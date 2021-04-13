Combination of inflation and potential business downturn will slow IT Job Market growth by 50K to 75K jobs says Janco

Download Full Size Image”>

Park City  UT www.e-janco.com Janco has analyzed the potential impact of the proposed tax plans and estimates that 50,000 to 75,000 IT jobs will be lost if the taxes proposed are passed.

The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, “The proposed increased corporate tax rates, reinstatement of the minimum tax, elimination of expensing investments, elimination of reduced capital gains tax, and higher individual tax rates will slow if not stop investments in IT. This in turn will slow the expansion of the IT job market. This will start as soon as it looks like the taxes may be passed. If inflation rears its head due to increased deficits there could be a double hit.”

Janulaitis added, “A Rice University study, estimates that the US job market will lose over 1 million jobs due to the proposed taxes. We agree with their conclusion and estimate that the IT job market will shrink by between 50,000 to 75,000 jobs in 2022 and 2023. At the same time, there is a potential for a downturn or recession as companies adapt to the new higher taxes. However, in the next two quarters the IT job market will continue to grow. Growth will be driven by the re-opening of businesses. Once re-opening is completed, other long term factors will take hold. In our opinion that will be in the first quarter of 2022.”

The CEO followed up with, “We continue to forecast that close to 100K new IT jobs will be added by the end of the 4th quarter of this year. CIOs now are no longer in survival mode. Now they are looking ahead to the post-pandemic operating environment. “

He added, “To support CIOs in managing this process, we have just released our Post Pandemic CIO Management Tool Kit. It contains everything that they need to have a set of functioning infrastructure policies, job descriptions, skill set definitions, compensation data, hiring tools, and post pandemic processes including WFH and cloud processing.”

