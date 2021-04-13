Small Wine Company, Takes Big Steps in Promoting COVID Vaccinations by Creating a New Party Theme, “Vaccibrations”

Pent up for months, people thirst to host parties again. With more and more people receiving their 2nd COVID vaccination, the Vaccibration (TM) is the new party trend.

The insight for this party theme came from a Connecticut mom of three who used it to promote her start-up wine e-commerce store, classwithsasswines.com.

“It started as a social campaign, consisting of fun ideas for party invites and games that I’d post to my followers. Once the name of the party theme came to me, it just took off. I’m bombarded daily with requests for hosting ideas and party decor suggestions,” said Amy, Founder of Class With Sass Wines.

“We all desperately want to host a social gathering, even a small one, but the stigma surrounding having an in person party still exists. A Vaccibration, solves that problem I think. It says, we want to get together, but we also want to be responsible about it.”

Class With Sass Wines LLC

Class With Sass Wines is a direct to consumer, privately owned wine and party decor e-commerce retailer. We offer unique and irreverent wine and decor for celebrations from birthdays to weddings to company events to proms and graduations and all holidays.