Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents Restorative Ministry Webinar

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) will present “An Intro to the Restoring Your Heart Ministry” webinar on April 29 at 7:00 p.m. The event will be hosted on Zoom and feature guest speakers Mel Turner and Linda Dukes.

At the “Intro to the Restoring Your Heart Ministry” webinar, participants will learn how the RYH ministry model works, how to join an RYH Safe Group, how to become trained as an RYH Group Leader, and how to offer RYH groups at their church.

Registration is free and tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com (ryh-intro-webinar-4-29-2021.eventbrite.com/?aff=pr) or on the organization’s Facebook page.

“Restoring Your Heart has provided a safe and comfortable environment where I was able to share my feelings and analyze my past,” said Matthew Ong, a staff member at Ikthus church in Bacolod, Philippines and an RYH men’s group participant. “My group has helped me grow as a disciple by being available and attentive to listen and grieve with me and providing knowledge that is essential for emotional and spiritual growth.”

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.