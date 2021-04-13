Dr. Madelyn Blair named Top Resilient Advisor of the Decade by IAOTP

Dr. Madelyn Blair, Speaker, Author, Business Leader, Radio Host, and Executive Coach, recognized as an authority in resilient leadership, management and the power of story, a Faculty Member at Columbia University known for bringing her students to higher levels of performance, and Contributor to Psychology Today, was chosen as Resilient Advisor of the Decade for 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 1 Resilient Advisor is selected for this distinction. Dr. Blair is being recognized for this honor for dedicating over 4 decades of professional experience as a skilled and credible Speaker, Author and Executive Advisor. IAOTP is incredibly honored to be able to recognize Dr. Blair for her success and dedication. She will receive the Resilient Advisor of the Decade Award at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this December. Furthermore, Dr. Blair will also be honored for her 2020 selection as an Empowered Woman of the Year. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Dr. Blair earned her Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and her Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from Tilburg University in The Netherlands. Her profound knowledge in her field has afforded her a wide range of clientele including NASA, Merck, The European Development Bank, ARMA International, The State Department, The International Monetary Fund, Brookings Institute, the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, Smithsonian Institution, Inter-American Development Bank, NIH, and PwC.

A former Division Chief at the World Bank, in 1988 Dr. Blair founded Pelerei, a boutique consulting firm which specializes in resilience, knowledge management, narrative intelligence, storytelling and gender including authoring landmark analyses of gender issues in international organizations. She was a Division Chief for the World Bank, Founding Member of Goldenfleece International Story Network and chaired the annual Goldenfleece International Conference on the Use of Story. She created the Riding the Current Program, the Information Flow Analysis methodology, and the communication process called, Essays in Two Voices, being used on four continents. Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to: Management Coach, Knowledge Retention, Corporate Knowledge Strategy, Executive Coaching, Innovation, Story Telling, team building, and Evaluation. Dr. Blair focuses her work in the emerging field of Resilient Leadership, exploring how individuals, managers and senior leaders can increase their agility in the face of unexpected disruptions.

Dr. Blair is a prominent figure in Resilient Leadership and has been awarded and recognized worldwide for her commitment to advising others. This year she will be considered for an exclusive interview on TIP Radio and will receive her merits on stage at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this December. In 2019, she was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was selected as Top Resilient Leader of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was named 1997 Pronet’s Woman of the Year. She is an Associate of the Taos Institute. Dr. Blair has also been featured on CUTV News, Empire Radio Now, Your Source TV with Sharon Savoy, and the Donna Drake Show. She has been a keynote speaker at numerous national and international events. Today, she hosts her own radio show, Unlocked, on Bold Brave Media.

Being a sought-after presenter and speaker, Dr. Blair has conducted many workshops and has written five books including Unlocked: Discover how to embrace the unexpected, and she is a contributor to six others such as Smarter Innovation and Let’s Get it Right. She has written 31 publications in addition, and her methods have been featured in numerous books on management. She also writes a blog entitled Resilient Leadership for Psychology Today.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Dr. Blair for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Blair leads with purpose, her influential words of wisdom cannot be surpassed, and she has the unique ability to strengthen pragmatic ideas. We are looking forward to commemorating her at the 2021 Annual Awards Gala.”

In the future Dr. Blair will continue inspiring others and developing other leaders through her writing on resilience, by bringing singular guests to her show, by translating her individual practices to how they are used in organizations, through her upcoming program, Unlocking Resilience, and by increasing her pro bono coaching for young women.

