Art Shuttle New York – Florida – New York Is Leaving on April 13

The NYC-based art transportation company Fine Art Shippers has announced the East Coast art shuttle going from New York to Florida. The shuttle, which is designed to ship delicate and fragile art items safely and securely, is scheduled for April 13. It will cover almost the entire East Coast of the United States, making stops along the route, including in the cities and towns of Maryland and Georgia. In Florida, Fine Art Shippers will visit many places in the Southeast Region of the state, from West Palm Beach to Miami. Art pick-ups and deliveries can also be made in Jacksonville and Orlando.

Fine Art Shippers has been transporting fine art and antiques throughout the United States for over 25 years, serving art businesses, artists, collectors, and art institutions alike. The company has the resources, equipment, and knowledge to safely ship any artwork, be it a canvas painting or a large Banksy mural. As a well-established art logistics service provider, Fine Art Shippers offers many options of art transportation, but consolidated art shuttles have proven to be the best ones. The company’s network of regular shuttles going from New York includes consolidated art shipping options to Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, and many more. The East Coast art shuttle going from New York to Miami every two weeks is, however, the most popular.

The next East Coast art shuttle operated by Fine Art Shippers is leaving on April 13. It will start its trip in New York City and go to Miami with stops along I-95. In Southeast Florida, the company will visit Miami, Lauderhill, Wellington, West Palm Beach, and other cities of the region to pick up and deliver art items.

From Miami, the consolidated art shuttle will head to Atlanta, Georgia and then to New York City through Charlotte, North Caroline. Fine Art Shippers is also planning to make several stops in Maryland and Washington, DC. The company will particularly visit Cabin John in Montgomery County and Queenstown in Queen Anne’s County, among other locations. A stop in Baltimore is possible as well. Once the art shuttle arrives in New York City, Fine Art Shippers will do deliveries to private and business locations in all five boroughs.

The upcoming art shuttle from Fine Art Shippers is a perfect option for art collectors, artists, dealers, gallerists, and museums to ship their art along the East Coast safely and securely. The service is very flexible and can be customized to meet any needs and requirements. For more information, please contact the Fine Art Shippers team directly.

About Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers is a professional fine art shipping company headquartered in New York City. Established in 1995, we have grown to provide a wide range of art and antique moving services to meet the needs of the art community and private collectors from around the world. Our expertise includes but is not limited to luxury home moving, art packing and crating, art storage, white glove art courier service, art installation, antique furniture moving, international transportation, and gallery exhibition services. We operate across the United States and worldwide, making Fine Art Shippers the number one choice for many reputable art business professionals and institutions. Find more information about our team of dedicated art shippers on our website.