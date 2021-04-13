Shayan Italia’s Incredible New Single Warriors Set To Top The Charts

Artist Location: UK & India

WARRIORS is the International debut single release of British global award-winning musician, songwriter and vocalist, Shayan Italia. A four-octave range vocalist, Italia started writing songs after losing his Mum at a young age to Cancer. He lost his Dad a year later to Multiple Sclerosis. He has since spent his entire life raising enormous sums of money in their memory. He is currently in India propelling education amongst the underprivileged.

Shayan Italia is a Zoroastrian, like late Freddie Mercury of Queen; a philanthropic benevolent minority community worldwide known for giving back to the people. Zubin Mehta, the Internationally renowned conductor also stems from the same community. Shayan doesn’t drink or smoke and is an incredibly disciplined individual. He is also never late. They say “if he’s late, he’s dead”.

His first video on YouTube amassed more than 100 MILLION VIEWS and stands as the most viewed national anthem of any country ever.

Inspiring, uplifting and thought provoking, WARRIORS brings back musicality into songs that has been felt to be lost for an age. It is a song every child, every parent, every choir, every church and all in between will want to sing along to, as its powerful message, pertinent of today’s times, is that the defiant ones stand for the weak and help guide them to the light.

Make no mistake, on a single listen, the hook line “WE ARE WARRIORS” is seeded deep within you. Filled with goosebump moments, the song makes one want to rise to something greater. It demonstrates the sheer power of music as a medium and the power of the human race.

