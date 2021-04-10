Unique Technical IP Base Described at New Website

ST. LOUIS, MO, April 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Rice Electronics of Saint Louis announces creation and publication of its Intellectual Property (IP) website. The site provides overview of the Company’s advanced developments in fields of Signal Processing, Data Compression and Communications. The IP base represents a collection of technical breakthroughs of unique capability and diversity.

Novel technical solutions are described in fields ranging from 5G radio to neural networks, including;

• Improved Multi-Media Data Compression



• Wide Bandwidth (100s of Mhz) Digital Radio Elements Enabling Extreme Miniaturization



• Encoding and Modulation Techniques for Low-Power OFDM Waveforms



• High-Speed Computational Technology for Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs)

The website at www.ricetronics.com is a repository of innovation addressing the most challenging of technical issues. Visitors to the site are presented with new technical possibilities from microcircuits to infrastructure. Special emphasis is on data compression, communications, and real-time digital signal processing (DSP). The technologies presented are sole development of Rice Electronics of Saint Louis Missouri. The Company’s current business model is licensing of components of its IP base.

At the time of this release, both the site and all major content are either new or recently updated. Further near-term updates may include essay and other documentary support of the advanced nature of the Company’s IP.

Rice Electronics located in Saint Louis has a strong background in creation of unique DSP solutions for industry. Currently a developer of specialized Intellectual Property in Signal Processing, Data Compression and Communications.

