CCE’s 3D Collaboration Software EnSuite-Cloud ReVue comes out of Beta

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, April 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability technology, announced the general availability of its secure real-time 3D Collaboration product, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue that uses secure peer-to-peer technology and works directly on the browser without the need for any software installation or CAD licenses.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is a first-of-its-kind CAD collaboration product that provides users a secure platform for real-time collaboration using 3D digital assets while maintaining complete control of their intellectual property. Participants can use 3D multi-CAD data (parts & assemblies) from all major CAD formats like CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3DXML), SOLIDWORKS, NX, Creo, Autodesk Inventor, Solid Edge, JT, IFC, and glTF, among others, to conduct engineering design reviews directly in the browser.

Some of the key capabilities of EnSuite-Cloud ReVue include:

– No software installation or browser extensions required



– Real-time collaboration using 3D multi-CAD data – no CAD licenses required



– No storing of proprietary design data on any server



– No data footprint left after collaboration



– Integrated conference call facility



– Well-defined roles & privileges (Organizer, Presenter & Reviewer) for participants for data protection

With the general availability, users can now purchase an annual subscription for an “Organizer” license with the ability to:

– Host unlimited real-time 3D collaboration sessions (“ReVue Room”)



– Invite unlimited participants to the ReVue Room for collaboration



– Bring data from all supported 3D formats to the ReVue Room for collaboration



– Transfer Presenter control to other participants with an active Organizer subscription



– Become a Presenter if other Organizers choose to transfer control

Presenters can load their own 3D data in a collaboration session but cannot create or host a new ReVue Room.

All Reviewers can participate in any 3D collaboration session for free.

Starting immediately, all new users can get a 15-day free trial for an Organizer license to evaluate the product.

“We are pumped about this release. We have collected some excellent feedback from Beta users over the past couple of months and incorporated it in this release. We are confident that EnSuite-Cloud ReVue will be a total game-changer for real-time 3D collaboration. While ideal for sharing documents, spreadsheets, and PowerPoint presentations, common screen-sharing apps like Zoom, Webex simply don’t cut it for collaboration using 3D CAD. Among other things, what sets us apart from the other screen-sharing apps is the ability for each EnSuite-Cloud ReVue user to take independent control of the 3D digital asset for inspection or analysis without disrupting the collaboration session of other participants. Being able to independently interact with the digital asset is a critical requirement in any engineering collaboration or design review session. That is why it took a group of engineers to create a product for engineers,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. of Sales & Marketing.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has significant advantages over typical screen-sharing apps, widely used for engineering collaboration today.

– High Data security using secure peer-to-peer technology without the need to upload, store or share proprietary 3D data



– True 3D experience for all participants ensuring very high-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data



– Independent control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property



– Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates



– Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large 3D CAD models



– Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

“Our goal with EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is to provide engineering teams with a secure alternative over typical screen-sharing apps for CAD collaboration. Users have complete control of their intellectual property. Data used in the collaboration session is not stored on any server. Thanks to EnSuite-Cloud ReVue, everyone is now empowered to access high-quality secure 3D CAD collaboration technology regardless of their location,” added Vinay.

Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information or start their 15-day free trial.

About CCE:



Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Fort Lee, New Jersey.