SocialSEO Partners with Toronto based marketing agency Universus

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, April 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Colorado Springs-based marketing firm SocialSEO has partnered with Universus, the leading provider of interactive video in Canada.

Universus is headquartered in Toronto and offers industry-leading video marketing and design services. Universus has a powerful video production team that captures the attention of their audience through interactive video, along with a full spectrum of creative marketing materials for both digital and traditional channels.

“We’re very excited to partner with Universus. They’re an innovation-focused company, and our teams offer highly complementary skills and services. Together, we can offer Canadian companies an innovative and comprehensive agency toolkit, from strategy and creative through full-service implementation and measurement,” said Greg Walthour, CEO, SocialSEO.

“We’ve been looking to add a strong digital marketing partner, and with SocialSEO we feel we’re working with the best,” says Niel Hiscox, Universus President. “We’ve been working with SocialSEO for some time, and our teams integrate very well. With this next step, we can offer Canadian customers a fully integrated content and digital marketing solution that we think has really exciting possibilities.”

About Universus Media Group Inc:



Universus Media Group Inc. is a Toronto-based full-service video production company and marketing agency that creates materials for both, digital and traditional platforms. Universus is Canada’s leading provider of interactive video, with deep marketing roots in the automotive industry.

About SocialSEO:



SocialSEO is ranked the #1 Digital Marketing Firm in America according to UpCity. The company offers national SEO services, Ecommerce SEO, Social Media, Paid Search, Email Marketing, Amazon Marketing, and Video Production Services. SocialSEO offers its customers an effective and powerful approach to digital marketing. The company culture promotes free exchange of ideas fostering creativity and allowing for a family vibe.