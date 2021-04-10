Canada – $19.8 million to provide high-speed Internet access to over 1600 households in Mauricie by September 2022

Québec City, Québec

Thanks to a $19.8-million joint investment made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, more than 1600 households in the Mauricie region will have access to Cogeco high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The announcement was made today by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Mauricie–Champlain; Jean Boulet, Quebec’s Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Sonia LeBel, Minister Responsible for Government Administration, Chair of the Conseil du trésor, Member of the National Assembly for Champlain, Simon Allaire, Member of the National Assembly for Maskinongé, Marie-Louise Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette–Saint-Maurice and Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performing infrastructure in the following municipalities:

Des Chenaux RCM:

Batiscan, Champlain, Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan, Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes, Saint-Maurice, Saint-Narcisse, Saint-Prosper-de-Champlain, Saint-Stanislas.

Maskinongé RCM:

Saint-Boniface, Yamachiche

Mékinac RCM:

Grandes-Piles, Hérouxville, Lac-aux-Sables, Lac-Normand, Saint-Adelphe, Sainte-Thècle, Saint-Roch-de-Mékinac, Saint-Tite, Saint-Séverin, Trois-Rives

Shawinigan Territory:

Shawinigan

Over the next few months, Cogeco will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no households will be left without service.

Today, high-speed Internet services are considered indispensable, and there is global consensus on this. The digital economy and access to high-performing, reliable and affordable Internet service are now at the core of our communities’ economic and social growth. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online sales and telework.

“The people of Mauricie, as in other Quebec regions, absolutely need reliable connectivity. The COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of having access to broadband digital services. By investing in these high-speed Internet projects in the region, we’re helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Mauricie–Champlain

“As a regional minister, I can only be proud to see that hundreds of citizens will finally have access to high speed internet. The pandemic highlights this need which is now essential, as much for teleworking as for distance school. In recent months, I have often been questioned about this by the people of Mauricie. Today’s news confirms that citizens will soon be able to see this commitment come true.”

– Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières

“The RMCs de Mékinac and des Chenaux have long deserved to be given the same opportunity as the large centers to develop through high speed. Thanks to this massive investment, they will finally have access to adequate telecommunications tools that will not only allow them to efficiently computerize their businesses and organizations, but will also greatly improve the quality of life of the families who live there. resident, whether for telecommuting, distance school or online entertainment. I am very proud to be part of the government team that will have finally tackled this crucial issue for the development and vitality of the Mauricie region.”

– Sonia LeBel, Minister Responsible for Government Administration,Chair of the Conseil du trésor, Member of the National Assembly for Champlain

“I am extremely satisfied with this announcement from our government. It’s the result of a lot of representational work. It shows that we are listening to our citizens. Many people have challenged me on this subject, mainly in the past year, and whom I have accompanied. With the current crisis, it is essential to have a good internet connection for telecommuting and for schooling at home. I take the example of Pointe-du-Lac; this is an area that has always been forgotten, and I am delighted to announce today to these people that they will finally be connected like the others.”

– Simon Allaire, Member of the National Assembly for Maskinongé

“With the pandemic, high speed internet has become essential for our day-to-day operations. The investments announced are unprecedented and it shows to what extent the Government of Quebec is making this file a priority. Reliable and efficient services are a key element of the economic development and vitality of our region.”

– Marie-Louise Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette–Saint-Maurice

“Our teams are already mobilized to deploy this major project for the Mauricie region. We are more determined than ever to accelerate the expansion of our network in this region where Cogeco was born, but above all, we are pleased to continue supporting our communities and their economic vitality.”

– Philippe Jetté, President of Cogeco Connexion

