Canada – Announcement by the government of Canada, the government of Québec and Ville de Montréal concerning the future of the Biosphere

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of the Honorouable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, as well as Benoit Charette, Québec Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, are extending an invitation to media representatives to attend a virtual press conference concerning the future of the Biosphere.

Date: Monday, April 12, 2021

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Virtual conference

The press conference will be webcast via Zoom. Kindly confirm your participation to gonzalo.nunez@montreal.ca before April 12, at 8 a.m., by providing the name of the media you represent and an email address where we can send the link to the Zoom event.

The press conference will also be webcast on Facebook Live, on Mayor Plante’s Facebook page.

