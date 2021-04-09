Veteran Soldier Turned Author Combines Action and Adventure With Heart in Gripping Historical Fiction

Please do not hate men that fought for either side because they were ordered to fight, and they did so bravely, as they all suffered equally, added the author.

Author Keith A. Youse provides readers with a glimpse into the plight of soldiers in his novel, Death and Deliverance: A Young Civil War Soldiers Journey.

Death and Deliverance brings readers back to September of 1861, when a naive young man named Israel Youse left his family and farm behind to join the Fighting Chippewas, the 81st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment of the Army of the Potomac. He was filled with the excitement of youth and adventures as he set off with his cousin Davey to fight the Confederacy. Fueled by dangerous challenges, relentless fear, and the continuing effort to survive personal and physical battles, Israel is quickly driven to manhood, and the thrill that once warmed him leaves him cold and lonely.

Author Youse shares that although presented as historical fiction, the narrative is written by a former combat soldier who has studied the Civil War and whose great-great-grandfather, Israel Youse, is written in as the main character of the book.

I want readers to begin to understand the exhausting stress, danger and fear felt by the soldiers from both armies. Subsequently, I wanted to have them be very aware of the truth that what was suffered by those soldiers is what all warriors suffered through in all wars since then, stated Youse.

The author emphasizes that its important that the readers understand the message of guidance by dedicated men in command, those civilians who cared for soldiers, and the mentoring by adults. He also wants them to understand what causes soldiers heart and its relationship to post-traumatic stress disorder that warriors during the last 60 years have been affected by. Youse expresses that when fear and anxiety seem unending, turning to God in prayer is not only helpful but biblical as well.

The novel is suitable for teenagers, but the author advises sharing the reading experience with an adult so that someone can explain their questions on historical significance, battles and the importance of the soldiers families. It is also a good read for combat Veterans as the challenges of each battle or ambush are imminent regardless of the period of the war.

Death and Deliverance is a stark portrayal of the bravery and passion of a conflicted nation, reminding readers that those on the other side of the line are not that different and forcing them to find the courage to fight and the strength to pray.

Death and Deliverance: A Young Civil War Soldiers Journey

Written by Keith A. Youse

E-book | $3.98

Paperback | $9.98

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

About the Author

Youse was born in Carbon County, Pennsylvania. During the height of the Vietnam conflict, he found himself torn between what he felt was his duty to his country and finishing his college education. He enlisted in the United States Army and volunteered for airborne training to go to Vietnam. After being decorated for bravery and exemplary service, his tour of duty in Vietnam was over. Youse used the reality of those experiences he had in military service and combat to authenticate the action in Death and Deliverance. His love of American history and his patriotic spirit dramatize the events of his counterparts in the Civil War.