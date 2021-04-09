Hong Kong – FEHD orders Jordan light refreshment restaurant to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders Jordan light refreshment restaurant to suspend business for 14 days *******************************************************************************



The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a light refreshment restaurant in Jordan to suspend business for 14 days as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by storing and preparing food in an open space.



The premises, located on the ground floor, 4 Nanking Street, Jordan, was ordered to suspend business from today (April 9) to April 22.



“In November last year and January this year, two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the shop. A total fine of $5,000 was levied by the court and 15 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The licensee of the shop had a record of two convictions for extending the business area illegally and storing and preparing food in an open space in April 2019 and August last year. A total fine of $6,500 was levied and 15 demerit points were also registered. The breaches led to a licence suspension for seven days last October.



The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign, at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).

