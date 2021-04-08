Hong Kong – FEHD strengthens refuse collection and sweeping services in islands and rural areas during Easter holidays

FEHD strengthens refuse collection and sweeping services in islands and rural areas during Easter holidays ******************************************************************************************



To cope with the need of visitors during Easter holidays, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) strengthened refuse collection and sweeping services in islands and rural areas in the past five days (April 2 to April 6) with a total of over 190 tonnes of refuse collected.

A spokesman for the FEHD said today (April 7), “The FEHD collected about 170 tonnes, six tonnes and five tonnes of refuses in Cheung Chau, Tap Mun and Tung Lung Chau respectively, while about 15 tonnes of refuses were collected in other places including Po Toi Island, Sham Chung, Lai Chi Chong, Yim Tin Tsai, Sharp Island and Pak Lap in the past five days,”

“The FEHD noted that many members of the public would visit islands and rural areas during long holidays and hence, taking into account actual situation of different areas, the frequency of cleaning the places and emptying litter containers was increased, and cleansing services were also stepped up to ensure the cleanliness of public places.”

The spokesman appealed to members of the public to maintain a hygienic environment and not to litter when visiting islands and rural areas, used masks and waste should also be properly disposed of.