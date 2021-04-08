Hong Kong – SFH meets with stakeholders on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (with photos/video)

SFH meets with stakeholders on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (with photos/video) *****************************************************************************************



​The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, hosted four briefing sessions today (April 7) and met with stakeholders of the catering, agriculture and fisheries, Chinese medicine and health services sectors to explain the improvements to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) electoral system, with a view to enabling the stakeholders to better understand the matter and render their support.



“Social stability and good governance are essential to the HKSAR Government in focusing on economic and livelihood issues and its work for the betterment of people, thereby making Hong Kong a better place to live and work in. Last week, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress approved the amended Annex I to the Basic Law on Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Annex II to the Basic Law on Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Its Voting Procedures with a view to improving the electoral system of the HKSAR. The amendments safeguard the constitutional order as set out by the Constitution and the Basic Law; and enhance governance of the HKSAR to assure the steadfast and successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” said Professor Chan.



Professor Chan fully supports and welcomes the work in improving the electoral system of the HKSAR and materialising the political structure that ensures the implementation of “patriots administering Hong Kong”. In the meantime, she will spare no effort in briefing stakeholders on the importance, necessity and legality of improving the city’s electoral system so as to gain their staunch support. She appeals to the general public for their unanimous support in taking forward and accomplishing the legislative work.

