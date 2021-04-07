New Children’s Book Series Teaches Kids About Friendship, Empathy, and Problem-Solving

“The Treasure Hunt” is fast-paced and fun, and the illustrations by Aleksandra Hanchett brilliantly translate the emotion and humor of Flossy and Pebbles’ journey—which is not without its challenges.

When they do run into problems, Flossy and Pebbles don’t hesitate to help one another: When Flossy is unhappy, Pebbles feels bad for her and comes up with ways to make her feel better. And when Pebbles find herself in a jam, Flossy jumps into action to help her.

“Flossy and Pebbles encourage kids to use their imaginations for adventure, planning, and problem solving,” says Kimm. “They show kindness and compassion for one another despite their differences. And of course, they have lots of fun!”

Kimm Irwin is a mother of 5, grandmother of 4, and fur mom to many. Her love of animals is why she based the characters of the book series on real-life pets, and why she is donating a portion of the proceeds from the books to animal advocacy.

Kimm has 4 more books planned for The Adventures of Flossy and Pebbles the Dane series, with the second due out in early 2021.

“The Adventures of Flossy and Pebbles the Dane: The Treasure Hunt” is available now in hardcover at flossyandpebblesthedane.com, and through major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Visit flossyandpebblesthedane.com for more information.

###